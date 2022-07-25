Two held for stealing bikes
Ashok Nagar police arrested two persons on charge of lifting motorcycles parked on the roadside
Ashok Nagar police on Monday arrested two accused for allegedly lifting bikes that were parked on the roadside.
The police said R. Suresh, 29, of Gangaiamman Koil in Virugambakkam, a painter, parked his bike on the roadside on the VII Avenue of Ashok Nagar and went to have tea on Sunday evening. On his return, he was shocked to find his vehicle missing. On his complaint, the police investigated and arrested M. Prabhu, 32, and Saravanaraj, 38, of West Mambalam. The two reportedly confessed to having stolen another vehicle from Saidapet. Police recovered two bikes from them.
