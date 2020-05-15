Two held for stealing bike at Vyasarpadi

MKB Nagar police on Friday arrested two suspects who were stealing bikes parked on streets.

They were arrested following a complaint from Vigneshwaran, 26, of Vyasarpadi. The complainant said on Thursday, his bike went missing from where he had parked it on the street. After scrutinising CCTV footage, police traced and arrested Mohammed Rizwan and Pugalendhi, both from Vyasarpadi. The duo allegedly indulged in similar offences, police said.

Meanwhile, Thiruverkadu police arrested two 21-year-olds, Boopathy and Sounder, for allegedly stealing gold jewellery after breaking into a house in Pallavan Nagar.