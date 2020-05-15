Two held for stealing bike at Vyasarpadi

MKB Nagar police on Friday arrested two suspects who were stealing bikes parked on streets.
They were arrested following a complaint from Vigneshwaran, 26, of Vyasarpadi. The complainant said on Thursday, his bike went missing from where he had parked it on the street. After scrutinising CCTV footage, police traced and arrested Mohammed Rizwan and Pugalendhi, both from Vyasarpadi. The duo allegedly indulged in similar offences, police said.
Meanwhile, Thiruverkadu police arrested two 21-year-olds, Boopathy and Sounder, for allegedly stealing gold jewellery after breaking into a house in Pallavan Nagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.