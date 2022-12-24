Two held for stealing Anjaneyar idol from Patteeswaram temple

December 24, 2022 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Chennai

A team of Idol Wing CID (IWCID) police arrested two accused who allegedly stolen an antique Anjaneyar idol from Dhenupureewarar Temple in Patteeswaram and recovered the idol from them.

The Idol Wing Police said a case of night burglary was reported on October 20, 2019 in Dhenupureeswarar temple, Patteeswaram, under Patteeswaram Police Station. It was registered by the local police and later was transferred to the Idol Wing CID in October 2020 and was pending without much progress.

During the monthly meeting, a plan of action was drawn and instructions were issued by the senior officers of the special wing to expedite the investigation and detect the case by forming a special team.

The newly formed team immediately took up an investigation and commenced analysing the CCTV footage of the temple. After screening a few suspected individuals, they began looking for the rest. On Wednesday, a person resembling one of the suspects was picked up from the Kumbakonam bypass and brought to the IWCID for questioning on suspicion of his involvement in the crime.

Police said the suspect S. Neelakandan of Tiruttani, Tiruvallur District, was quizzed about his presence at the scene of the crime on the day of the crime after which he confessed to the crime. He broke down, gave a sequential account of himself and the co-accused Manikandan and their meticulously planned and executed burglary for the monetary gain of earning crores of Rupees in the overseas market by shipping it abroad.

Based on his confession, the special team searched Neelakandan’s house and seized the 300-year-old antique idol believed to have been installed by the Nayaka kings in the 1,000-year-old Chola temple. After that, the special team commenced the search for the second accused, V. Manikandan of Pulimedu, Vellore district and arrested him on December 23.