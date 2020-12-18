Two held for stealing actor Gautham Karthik’s mobile phone

CHENNAI

18 December 2020 03:27 IST

The Mylapore police on Thursday nabbed two suspects, including a juvenile, for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from actor Gautham Karthik.

On December 2, Mr. Karthik was robbed of his mobile phone when he was cycling near T.T.K. Road. His phone was attached to the handlebar of his bicycle when the incident occurred. The duo, who came on a bike, snatched the phone from behind and fled quickly. After analysing CCTV camera footage from nearby showrooms, the police nabbed two suspects, including a juvenile, and found that they sold the phone. Efforts were on to trace the buyer and recover the phone, the police said.

