Two held for stalking woman, sending obscene pics to her in Mylapore

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim and the suspect are both from Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police, Mylapore, arrested a 27-year-old man and his associate for allegedly stalking a 27-year-old woman.

The police said the woman from Madurai, living in a women’s hostel in Mylapore, complained to the police that on the night of June 9, someone had sent morphed, obscene pictures of her and her sister to her phone. The police investigated and arrested K. Naveenraj of Anna Nagar, Madurai, and P. Ruthramanikandan, 29, of Palladam, Tiruppur. The police also seized two mobile phones from them.

The police said Naveenraj was in love with the woman and had followed her when she came to the city. He had even put up posters declaring his love for her in the women’s hostel. The hostel warden had caught him once and let him off with a warning. Later, he and Rudramanikandan downloaded the woman’s family photos from social media, morphed the images, and sent it back to her. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.

