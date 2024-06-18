GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for stalking woman, sending obscene pics to her in Mylapore

The victim and the suspect are both from Madurai

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police, Mylapore, arrested a 27-year-old man and his associate for allegedly stalking a 27-year-old woman.

The police said the woman from Madurai, living in a women’s hostel in Mylapore, complained to the police that on the night of June 9, someone had sent morphed, obscene pictures of her and her sister to her phone. The police investigated and arrested K. Naveenraj of Anna Nagar, Madurai, and P. Ruthramanikandan, 29, of Palladam, Tiruppur. The police also seized two mobile phones from them.

The police said Naveenraj was in love with the woman and had followed her when she came to the city. He had even put up posters declaring his love for her in the women’s hostel. The hostel warden had caught him once and let him off with a warning. Later, he and Rudramanikandan downloaded the woman’s family photos from social media, morphed the images, and sent it back to her. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.