Two held for stabbing youth

Two youths were arrested for allegedly stabbing another due to previous enmity in Kondugaiyur police station limits on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manikandan, 19, of Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur who had been working in a private firm. On Friday night, he was walking home when three youths riding a bike, attacked him with knives. Manikandan was injured on his hands and neck and ran away. He escaped with severe injuries and as public gathered, the three fled the scene.

Passersby rescued Manikandan who was lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital. On his father’s complaint, Kodungaiyur police inspector Peter Jawahar took up investigation and arrested Sadam Hussain, 21 and Asif, 21 of Tondiarpet on Saturday morning.

A search is on to nab another accused Deepak who has been reported absconding. The attack happened due to previous enmity between the injured victim and accused. The accused have previous cases in R.K. Nagar and New Washermenpet stations.

Meanwhile, Kodungaiyur police arrested two more youth who were roaming around with knives with an intention to commit robbery in the early hours of Saturday. The accused were identified as G. Muthukumar, 30, and Keerthi, 24, of Kodungaiyur and they were remanded to judicial custody.