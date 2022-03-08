Two held for stabbing man in Chennai

The victim and accused had previous enmity

The Chintadripet police have arrested two accused for stabbing a person due to previous enmity.

The police said when M. Paramanantham, 50, of Kovilur Amman Koil Street, was participating in a funeral procession, Manikandan, 22, who was inebriated, fell on him while dancing. This lead to the former slapping the latter. On Monday, Manikandan and his associate Vinodhkumar, 33, stabbed Mr. Paramanantham on Bazaar Street and fled.

The victim was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and based on his complaint, Manikandan and Vinodhkumar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.