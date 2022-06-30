Two held for snatching chain from police constable
The police are on the lookout for their accomplice
The Egmore police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman motorist while she was riding her two wheeler.
The police said Priya, a police constable, was heading towards Pudupet in the early hours of June 18. While she was near Police Officers' mess, three unidentified persons who followed her on a two-wheeler, snatched her chain and fled. On her complaint, the police registered a case and began investigating.
After scrutinising CCTV footage at the scene of the crime, the police traced the accused and arrested Mohammed Musthafa, 20, of Vyasarpadi, and Abdul, 24, of Pulianthope. They are also searching for one more accused — ‘Speed’ Ajith — who is on the run and reportedly has the chain.
