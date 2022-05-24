Two held for smuggling ganja near Otteri

The Otteri police on Tuesday arrested two accused for allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 44 kg of the contraband from them.

On a tip-off, a special team led by the Otteri police intercepted two persons near a railway station, who fled with a bag they were carrying. The police gave chase and nabbed the duo. They searched the bag and found ganja inside.

The police arrested B. Mohan, 23, of M.K.B. Nagar, and S. Dinesh Kumar, 24, of Seelanaickanpatti, Salem. They were smuggling the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Salem.