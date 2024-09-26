GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for smuggling banned tobacco products near Somangalam 

Published - September 26, 2024 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Somangalam Police have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling banned tobacco products from another State. 

According to the police, Sub Inspector of Police Somangalam Nithish Khanna and his team conducted vehicle checks on Wednesday at Puthunallur to keep tab on the transportation of narcotic substances and other banned tobacco products.

At 6.30 a.m., they stopped a car coming from Puthunallur towards Somangalam. On searching the vehicle, the police found 300 kg of banned tobacco products concealed in the vehicle. 

The police have arrested two suspects identified as S. Rajkumar, 27, and K. Ganesh Babu, 23. The contraband and the car were seized.

