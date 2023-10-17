Two held for selling banned tobacco products 

October 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police on Tuesday arrested two persons for possession and selling of banned tobacco products.

On receipt of information, a team led by the Madipakkam Police, monitored a petty shop at Boopathi Nagar in Keezhkattalai and ascertained that banned tobacco products were being secretly sold. Accordingly, the team arrested Umesh Kumar, 30, and Ajay Tiwari, 24. Both of them hail from Uttar Pradesh and had allegedly sold the contraband.

The tobacco products, raw materials and the wherewithal were seized.

