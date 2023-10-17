HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for selling banned tobacco products 

October 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Tuesday arrested two persons for possession and selling of banned tobacco products.

On receipt of information, a team led by the Madipakkam Police, monitored a petty shop at Boopathi Nagar in Keezhkattalai and ascertained that banned tobacco products were being secretly sold. Accordingly, the team arrested Umesh Kumar, 30, and Ajay Tiwari, 24. Both of them hail from Uttar Pradesh and had allegedly sold the contraband.

The tobacco products, raw materials and the wherewithal were seized.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.