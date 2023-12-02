HamberMenu
Two held for running prostitution racket in Perambur, 4 women rescued

The women rescued were sent to a government-run hostel

December 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit of the city police arrested two persons operating a prostitution racket from a house in Perambur on Saturday.

The police said they received a tip-off that a group of persons who were keeping women in illegal custody and running a prostitution racket from a house on Bharathi street in Perambur for prostitution. Based on this, a team kept watch on the house and raided it after confirming the tip-off. The team arrested S. Suresh, of Perambur Barracks, and P. Somu of Washermenpet, and seized four mobile phones from them.

The team also rescued five women and sent them to a government-run hostel. The accused were later produced in front of a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

