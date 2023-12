December 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly running a hookah bar at a restaurant on Nungambakkam High Road.

Following a tip-off, a police team, led by the Nungambakkam inspector of police, monitored a restaurant on Nungambakkam High Road and found that an illegal hookah bar was being operated there. They apprehended A. Rahul, 37, of Park Town, and Mushtaq Ahamed, 54, of Mogappair East. The police seized 20 hookah pipes and other equipment from them.

