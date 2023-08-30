HamberMenu
Two held for robbing mobile at knife point in a bus

August 30, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shastri Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested two persons who robbed a youth of his mobile phone at knife point in a moving bus. 

V.Santhosh, 19, of Moolakottalam visited Shrine Velankanni Church and boarded the MTC — route no 6D bus from Besant Nagar bus stand to return home when three unidentified persons in the bus threatened him at knifepoint and robbed the mobile phone. They tried to escape from the bus as Santosh raised an alarm and the public caught two of them. The suspects were handed over to Shastri Nagar Police. 

Police arrested the suspects who have been identified as Bharath, 26 of Vyasarpadi and S.Rakesh, 23 of Ernavur.

