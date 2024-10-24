ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for robbing ₹1.5 lakh from college student in Mannady 

Published - October 24, 2024 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Muthialpet police have arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing ₹1.5 lakh from a college student in Mannady. 

Police said the complainant, M. Mohammed Nabil, 21, a native of Nagapattinam district, was studying third year in a city college. He was walking with his friend on Ramasamy Street, Mannady on Monday night. The two were on their way to buy a new bike, when five persons waylaid them. The bike-borne gang fled the scene after snatching the bag containing ₹1.5 lakh from Nabil. Based on his complaint, the Muthialpet police arrested two suspects, identified as R.Deepan Kumar, 32, and M. Rakesh, 26, of Kodungaiyur, and a search is on for the other three suspects.

Investigation revealed that the accused were already facing cases. The police seized ₹8000, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them.

