GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for robbing ₹1.5 lakh from college student in Mannady 

Published - October 24, 2024 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Muthialpet police have arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing ₹1.5 lakh from a college student in Mannady. 

Police said the complainant, M. Mohammed Nabil, 21, a native of Nagapattinam district, was studying third year in a city college. He was walking with his friend on Ramasamy Street, Mannady on Monday night. The two were on their way to buy a new bike, when five persons waylaid them. The bike-borne gang fled the scene after snatching the bag containing ₹1.5 lakh from Nabil. Based on his complaint, the Muthialpet police arrested two suspects, identified as R.Deepan Kumar, 32, and M. Rakesh, 26, of Kodungaiyur, and a search is on for the other three suspects.

Investigation revealed that the accused were already facing cases. The police seized ₹8000, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.