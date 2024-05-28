ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for robbery in Velachery 

Published - May 28, 2024 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Tuesday arrested two suspects, including a habitual offender for committing robberies in Velachery. 

Police said S. Manikandan, 28, runs a scrap shop on Orandiamman Koil street in Velachery. On Sunday morning, while Manikandan was riding his tricycle near Perungudi Railway Station, two unidentified persons intercepted him pretending to ask for an address. They threatened Manikandan and robbed ₹2,000 from him before fleeing the spot.

Again on Sunday night, another robbery was reported to the Velachery Police. Two persons entered Aroma Ayur Care massage centre operating on 100 Feet Road, under the pretext of enquiring details about massages. They assaulted the manager Alfais and supervisor Naiju. Brandishing a knife, they stole ₹5000 and a mobile phone kept in the draw of a table. 

On investigation, the police arrested M. Kombaiya, 36, of Nanguneri Taluk, Tirunelveli district, a habitual offender and his associate P. Heingio, 22, of Alangudi, Pudukottai district. 

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Kombaiya has over 20 criminal cases registered against him for offences, including prostitution and robbery. He was already detained under the Goondas Act thrice.

