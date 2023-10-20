ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for robbery in Thirumangalam 

October 20, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police apprehended two suspects for robbing a mobile phone from a youth in Thirumangalam. 

Police said S. Veeraiah, 24, a native of Chidambaram and now staying in Chennai, has been working with CMRL. On Thursday evening, while he was near Padi Flyover at a place where CMRL work was on, two unidentified persons came there on a two-wheeler and threatened Veeraiah brandishing a knife. They fled after robbing his mobile phone. On investigation, Thirumangalam police arrested Manirathanam alias K.D Mani, 26, of Anna Nagar and caught a 17-year-old boy. A mobile phone, knife, and two-wheeler used by them were seized.

