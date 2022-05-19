Two held for rape of woman 

All Women Police, Melmaruvathur arrested two men, who along with two of their associates, raped a 31-year-old woman.. Police said the victim has intellectual disability and hails from Chengalpattu district. When the parents of the woman were away from home on Tuesday night, the four men who were in an inebriated condition barged into the house and gagged her. They then took her to another house belonging to one of the accused and raped her, the police said.

A local resident who happened to be in the area and alerted by the woman’s cries raised an alarm. While the gang fled the house, neighbours rushed to the rescue of the woman. The police were informed and she was taken to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for treatment. Police arrested two accused — D. Ramanathan, 29, and Madhan, 20, and launched a manhunt to nab two others.