ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for prostitution racket; 3 women rescued 

January 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit, Avadi, arrested two accused for running a prostitution racket and rescued three young women from other States.

Following the receipt of information about the racket being run by Kalai alias Kalyani, 30, at Korattur, the special unit conducted a raid on the premises and rescued two young women. The police arrested Kalai, and during interrogation, the involvement of Rajesh, 40, who supplied Kalai with girls for prostitution from New Golden Star Guest House, Korattur, came to light.

Based on this, the team raided the guest house and rescued one more girl and arrested Rajesh. Both accused were produced before the judicial magistrate, Poonamallee. The victims were handed over at Government Home, Mylapore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US