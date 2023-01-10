Two held for prostitution racket; 3 women rescued 

January 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit, Avadi, arrested two accused for running a prostitution racket and rescued three young women from other States.

Following the receipt of information about the racket being run by Kalai alias Kalyani, 30, at Korattur, the special unit conducted a raid on the premises and rescued two young women. The police arrested Kalai, and during interrogation, the involvement of Rajesh, 40, who supplied Kalai with girls for prostitution from New Golden Star Guest House, Korattur, came to light.

Based on this, the team raided the guest house and rescued one more girl and arrested Rajesh. Both accused were produced before the judicial magistrate, Poonamallee. The victims were handed over at Government Home, Mylapore.