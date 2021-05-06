Chennai

Two held for possession of Marijuana

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Anna Nagar, arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and selling the contraband in the city.

Following a tip-off on the movement of contraband, a special team of police personnel mounted surveillance near Retteri fish market, Kollathur, and intercepted a vehicle driven by a youth. The police identified him as Aravindh, 26, a resident of Selliamman Nagar. He allegedly procured marijuana from another person and sold it. Based on his information, the police searched the house of one Sundar, in Puthagaram, and recovered 4 kg of marijuana.

Aravindh and Sundar were handed over to the Puzhal police for investigation into whether anyone else was involved with them. This revealed that one Magesh procured the marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and supplied it to the duo two days ago, said police.

