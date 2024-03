March 31, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police on Friday arrested two men for possessing sandalwood in an old iron scrap shop in Pulianthope. They seized 780 kg of sandalwood from them.

Following information, Pulianthope Police conducted a search at the shop in Veera Chetty Street, Pulianthope. They found that two persons were illegally possessing sandalwood in the shop.

Police arrested K. Suresh, 41, of Choolai, and D. Robin Robert, 37, of Purasawalkam.

Further investigation is under way.

