May 03, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Chennai

The police arrested two men for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

The police identified the suspects as Khader Moideen and Sultan Alauddin. Following a tip off, they conducted a search at Khader’s home and found eight grams of methamphetamine. Khader was then arrested. Based on the information provided by Khader, Sultan was also arrested.

The police said that they have formed a whatsapp group for selling the drug. After interrogation, two men were remanded in judicial custody.