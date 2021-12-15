Two held for phone theft

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 01:23 IST

The T.P. Chatram police on Tuesday apprehended two, including a juvenile, for stealing mobile phones.

R. Janakiraman, who works at a house construction site, on Monday found that his phone was missing. Others at the site too could not find their phones. They complained to the police about the theft.

After analysing CCTV camera footage, the police arrested S. Muthu, 22, and his 17-year-old associate. The juvenile was sent to a government home.

