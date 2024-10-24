ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murder of youth

Published - October 24, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirunindravur police arrested two men for allegedly beating to death a youth over an argument late on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as D.Riyaz and the arrested are S. Robert alias Sivakumar, 32, and E. James 38. Police said that Robert’s wife got separated from him and was living with one Shyam. In the late hours of Wednesday, while Robert and James were consuming alcohol in Thirunindravur, Shyam, his friend Riyaz and Riyaz’s brother Fiyaz went to the spot. When Riyaz told Robert to stop creating problems and not disturb Shyam and the woman living with him, an argument erupted between them. Robert and James beat Riyaz to death. The duo then fled the spot. Based on a complaint from Fiyaz, the police nabbed the duo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US