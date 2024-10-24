GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for murder of youth

Published - October 24, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirunindravur police arrested two men for allegedly beating to death a youth over an argument late on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as D.Riyaz and the arrested are S. Robert alias Sivakumar, 32, and E. James 38. Police said that Robert’s wife got separated from him and was living with one Shyam. In the late hours of Wednesday, while Robert and James were consuming alcohol in Thirunindravur, Shyam, his friend Riyaz and Riyaz’s brother Fiyaz went to the spot. When Riyaz told Robert to stop creating problems and not disturb Shyam and the woman living with him, an argument erupted between them. Robert and James beat Riyaz to death. The duo then fled the spot. Based on a complaint from Fiyaz, the police nabbed the duo.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.