Two held for murder of youth

The Thirunindravur police arrested two men for allegedly beating to death a youth over an argument late on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as D.Riyaz and the arrested are S. Robert alias Sivakumar, 32, and E. James 38. Police said that Robert’s wife got separated from him and was living with one Shyam. In the late hours of Wednesday, while Robert and James were consuming alcohol in Thirunindravur, Shyam, his friend Riyaz and Riyaz’s brother Fiyaz went to the spot. When Riyaz told Robert to stop creating problems and not disturb Shyam and the woman living with him, an argument erupted between them. Robert and James beat Riyaz to death. The duo then fled the spot. Based on a complaint from Fiyaz, the police nabbed the duo.