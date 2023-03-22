ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murder of octogenarian over imitation jewellery

March 22, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district police on Tuesday arrested two youths for beating an 80-year-old woman to death as they were disappointed that she was wearing imitation jewellery when they went to her house for stealing it.

The victim was identified as Valliammal, 85, a resident of Erumbi village near RK. Pettai. Her son is a retired Sub Inspector. As she did not come out of the house, her neighbours alerted the police. She was found lying dead in a pool of blood and chilli powder was sprayed everywhere in the house. A sniffer dog was deployed and finger print experts collected samples.

The police have arrested Sathish, 21, and Vinodh, 28, who live nearby. They entered Valliammal’s house to steal her jewellery, thinking it was made of gold.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon realising that it was imitation jewellery, they got infuriated and attacked her with a blunt object on the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US