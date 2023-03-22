HamberMenu
Two held for murder of octogenarian over imitation jewellery

March 22, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district police on Tuesday arrested two youths for beating an 80-year-old woman to death as they were disappointed that she was wearing imitation jewellery when they went to her house for stealing it.

The victim was identified as Valliammal, 85, a resident of Erumbi village near RK. Pettai. Her son is a retired Sub Inspector. As she did not come out of the house, her neighbours alerted the police. She was found lying dead in a pool of blood and chilli powder was sprayed everywhere in the house. A sniffer dog was deployed and finger print experts collected samples.

The police have arrested Sathish, 21, and Vinodh, 28, who live nearby. They entered Valliammal’s house to steal her jewellery, thinking it was made of gold.

Upon realising that it was imitation jewellery, they got infuriated and attacked her with a blunt object on the head.

