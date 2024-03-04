Two held for murder of a youth in New Perungalathur

March 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Peerkankaranai Police arrested two persons for allegedly beating a 20-year-old youth to death following a drunken brawl in New Perungalathur

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Sumesh, of Mylapore. On Sunday night, he went to meet his friends — Lokesh and Thayagaran — in Vandalur. They were joined by three others from Medavakkam and all consumed liquor at Erikarai Street in New Perungalathur.

A quarrel that began over frivolous issues turned into a scuffle. Lokesh and Thayagaran, who were infuriated by Sumesh’s act, took a wooden log and hit him on his head. Instantly, Sumesh collapsed in a pool of blood and others fled the scene. He died on the spot.

On receipt of the information, Peerkankaranai police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police arrested the duo, Lokesh and Thayagaran. Further investigation is on.