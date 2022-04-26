Two held for murder of a security guard in Ashok Nagar 

The Kumaran Nagar Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly having beaten a 52-year-old security guard to death.

The victim was identified as Poomalai, of Thittakudi, Cuddalore district, who was staying here and working as a security guard in an apartment. On Sunday morning, he was lying unconscious with injuries on his body near the apartment and the residents rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital where he died without responding to the treatment.

After analysing the CCTV footage and conducting investigation, the police found that the security guard had asked youths who were in a drunken state to leave the place. Police apprehended Sathish Kumar, 20 of West Mambalam, and his associate, a 17-year-old.