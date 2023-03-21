Two held for murder near New Washermenpet

March 21, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet police on Tuesday arrested two men for murdering a 38-year-old man due to personal enmity. The victim was identified as D. Mohan, 38, of Anna Nagar, Tiruvottriyur, and was in the marriage pandal decoration business. The accused were identified as K. Manikandan, 23, and R. Siva, 24, of Tondiarpet. They used to work together but parted ways due to rivalry. On Sunday, Mohan beat up Manikandan in a quarrel. Later, Manikandan came back with Siva and killed Mohan while he was sleeping in an autorickshaw. Later, the police arrested and remanded the duo.