HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for murder near New Washermenpet

March 21, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The New Washermenpet police on Tuesday arrested two men for murdering a 38-year-old man due to personal enmity. The victim was identified as D. Mohan, 38, of Anna Nagar, Tiruvottriyur, and was in the marriage pandal decoration business. The accused were identified as K. Manikandan, 23, and R. Siva, 24, of Tondiarpet. They used to work together but parted ways due to rivalry. On Sunday, Mohan beat up Manikandan in a quarrel. Later, Manikandan came back with Siva and killed Mohan while he was sleeping in an autorickshaw. Later, the police arrested and remanded the duo.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.