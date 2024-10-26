Two held for mobile phone theft in Chennai’s Kotturpuram

The Kotturpuram police have arrested two persons for snatching a person’s mobile phone in Kotturpuram in Chennai. The buyer of the stolen mobile phone has also been arrested, the police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by Ganesan, a resident of Kotturpuram, who alleged that two persons on a two-wheeler snatched his mobile phone while he was walking on the Ponniamman Koil Street of Kotturpuram last week, the police arrested V. Rahul, 19, of Triplicane, and S. Nitish Kumar, 18, of Thiruvanmiyur.

After interrogating the accused, the police identified the buyer of stolen phone as H. Mubarak Basha, 22, of Korukkupet. Investigations revealed they were involved in a series of phone-snatching cases in areas like Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.