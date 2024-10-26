ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for mobile phone theft in Chennai’s Kotturpuram

Published - October 26, 2024 12:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The buyer of the stolen mobile phone has also been arrested, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram police have arrested two persons for snatching a person’s mobile phone in Kotturpuram in Chennai. The buyer of the stolen mobile phone has also been arrested, the police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by Ganesan, a resident of Kotturpuram, who alleged that two persons on a two-wheeler snatched his mobile phone while he was walking on the Ponniamman Koil Street of Kotturpuram last week, the police arrested V. Rahul, 19, of Triplicane, and S. Nitish Kumar, 18, of Thiruvanmiyur.

After interrogating the accused, the police identified the buyer of stolen phone as H. Mubarak Basha, 22, of Korukkupet. Investigations revealed they were involved in a series of phone-snatching cases in areas like Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US