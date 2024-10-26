GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for mobile phone theft in Chennai’s Kotturpuram

The buyer of the stolen mobile phone has also been arrested, the police said

Published - October 26, 2024 12:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram police have arrested two persons for snatching a person’s mobile phone in Kotturpuram in Chennai. The buyer of the stolen mobile phone has also been arrested, the police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by Ganesan, a resident of Kotturpuram, who alleged that two persons on a two-wheeler snatched his mobile phone while he was walking on the Ponniamman Koil Street of Kotturpuram last week, the police arrested V. Rahul, 19, of Triplicane, and S. Nitish Kumar, 18, of Thiruvanmiyur.

After interrogating the accused, the police identified the buyer of stolen phone as H. Mubarak Basha, 22, of Korukkupet. Investigations revealed they were involved in a series of phone-snatching cases in areas like Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery.

