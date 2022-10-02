Two held for killing youth in Kelambakkam

The victim had been bludgeoned to death by a heavy stone

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kelambakkam police have arrested two persons from Padur for the murder of a 20-year-old resident on Sunday.

The two accused, identified as P. Pradeep alias Prabha and Sathish Kannan, were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the panchayat officials alerted the police about an unidentified body found in a vacant plot behind a temple in Kelambakkam on Saturday. A police team, upon inspecting the site, sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Based on tattoos on the body, the police identified it as belonging to one K. Lakshmi Kanthan, a resident of Sriramulu Street in Padur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police started interrogating the victim’s friend Pradeep alias Prabha. Prabha claimed that the victim had invited him to drink liquor on Friday, and he and his friend Sathish met him. The trio had drinks in the vacant plot behind the temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lakshmi Kanthan abused Prabha’s girlfriend while inebriated, which caused the latter to hit him on the head with a beer bottle. Prabha and Sathish then bludgeoned to death an unconscious Lakshmi Kanthan using a heavy stone, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app