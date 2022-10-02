Two held for killing youth in Kelambakkam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kelambakkam police have arrested two persons from Padur for the murder of a 20-year-old resident on Sunday.

The two accused, identified as P. Pradeep alias Prabha and Sathish Kannan, were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the panchayat officials alerted the police about an unidentified body found in a vacant plot behind a temple in Kelambakkam on Saturday. A police team, upon inspecting the site, sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Based on tattoos on the body, the police identified it as belonging to one K. Lakshmi Kanthan, a resident of Sriramulu Street in Padur.

The police started interrogating the victim’s friend Pradeep alias Prabha. Prabha claimed that the victim had invited him to drink liquor on Friday, and he and his friend Sathish met him. The trio had drinks in the vacant plot behind the temple.

Lakshmi Kanthan abused Prabha’s girlfriend while inebriated, which caused the latter to hit him on the head with a beer bottle. Prabha and Sathish then bludgeoned to death an unconscious Lakshmi Kanthan using a heavy stone, the police said.