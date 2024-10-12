GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for kidnapping youth from Vadapalani 

Published - October 12, 2024 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadapalani police have arrested two youth from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old youth over a monetary dispute. 

Police said K.Dinesh, 20, a native of Anandapur, Andhra Pradesh was working at a private firm in Vadapalani and residing there. On Thursday morning, when Dinesh was walking with his colleague Baskar on Duraiswamy Street, a few people who came in a car pushed him to the vehicle and kidnapped him. Baskar alerted the police control room about the incident. 

On investigation, police arrested two suspects, identified as Surendra Reddy, 21, of Tirupati and Venkata Jeya Manikanda, 20, of Cuddapah, Andhra Pradesh. Surendra Reddy along with his friend kidnapped Dinesh as the latter failed to return the money he had borrowed, police sources said. 

