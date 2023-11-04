ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for hurling kerosene bottles

November 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangadu police arrested two suspects for allegedly hurling kerosene bottles on the house of a BJP functionary.

The suspects have been identified as Ganesan and Hemanath. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police sources said, Ramasamy, 48, a BJP functionary in Mangadu has been running a business while his wife runs a Siddha clinic near their house. On Friday night, when Ramasamy’s wife was alone, the duo hurled the kerosene-filled bottles and sped away on a motorbike.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ramasamy had fought with Ganesan and Hemanath a few days ago due to which the duo committed the offence now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US