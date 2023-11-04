Two held for hurling kerosene bottles

November 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mangadu police arrested two suspects for allegedly hurling kerosene bottles on the house of a BJP functionary.

The suspects have been identified as Ganesan and Hemanath. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police sources said, Ramasamy, 48, a BJP functionary in Mangadu has been running a business while his wife runs a Siddha clinic near their house. On Friday night, when Ramasamy’s wife was alone, the duo hurled the kerosene-filled bottles and sped away on a motorbike.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ramasamy had fought with Ganesan and Hemanath a few days ago due to which the duo committed the offence now.

