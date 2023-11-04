HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for hurling kerosene bottles

November 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangadu police arrested two suspects for allegedly hurling kerosene bottles on the house of a BJP functionary.

The suspects have been identified as Ganesan and Hemanath. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police sources said, Ramasamy, 48, a BJP functionary in Mangadu has been running a business while his wife runs a Siddha clinic near their house. On Friday night, when Ramasamy’s wife was alone, the duo hurled the kerosene-filled bottles and sped away on a motorbike.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ramasamy had fought with Ganesan and Hemanath a few days ago due to which the duo committed the offence now.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.