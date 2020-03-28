Chennai

Two held for hoarding

The police on Saturday arrested two persons for hoarding sanitisers to sell them at higher rates.

The suspects, Karthikeyan, 24, and Mohammed Nizam, 24, had procured a large quantity of sanitisers from wholesalersand circulated the availablity of material over WhatsApp, with the intention of making more money. Following a complaint from officials of the Chennai Corporation, the Kodambakkam police booked a case against them under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and arrested them, besides seizing 1,505 bottles of sanitisers from them.

