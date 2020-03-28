Two held for hoarding

The police on Saturday arrested two persons for hoarding sanitisers to sell them at higher rates.

The suspects, Karthikeyan, 24, and Mohammed Nizam, 24, had procured a large quantity of sanitisers from wholesalersand circulated the availablity of material over WhatsApp, with the intention of making more money. Following a complaint from officials of the Chennai Corporation, the Kodambakkam police booked a case against them under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and arrested them, besides seizing 1,505 bottles of sanitisers from them.