Two held for extortion bid at biryani outlet 

February 16, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Teynampet Police on Friday arrested two men who indulged in an extortion attempt at a biryani outlet.

Police said S. Sathishkumar, 40, runs a biryani outlet in Alwarpet Street, Teynampet. On Wednesday night, a duo driving autorickshaw went to the eatery and asked for biryani but refused to pay. When the hotel staff refused to serve biryani, they ransacked the items at the eatery and threatened the employees at knife-point. They robbed ₹2,500 from them. The duo contacted the owner of the eatery, Sathishkumar, over mobile phone and threatened to murder him before fleeing in an auto. Based on a complaint filed by Sathishkumar, the Teynampet Police registered a case and arrested the duo identified as M.Subramanian alias Mani, 30, of Jeganathapuram,Velachery and Rafeek, 34, of Besant Nagar. A knife and an autorickshaw were seized from them.

