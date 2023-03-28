ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for drug possession and smuggling in Chennai

March 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fishing Harbour police have arrested a youth for allegedly smuggling and selling methaqualone. The police recovered 600 g of the drug, worth nearly ₹18 lakh, from him.

The police identified the accused as D. Surya, 21, alias ‘Vellai’ Surya, of Kasimedu. He was caught during a vehicle check. The police said he already had 12 cases against him for other offences, including two murders.

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police at Central Railway Station on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 6 kg of ganja. The man was identified as Deepak Sahu of Odisha.

When the Coromandel Express, from Howrah Junction, reached the station in the evening, Deepak deboarded the train with the contraband. He was then arrested, and the drug was recovered from him.

