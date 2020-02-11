Chennai

Two held for cutting cake with a machete in Tiruvallur

The Tiruvallur district police have arrested two persons for cutting a birthday cake with a machete on a public road in Punnapakkam village.

The video shared by them went viral over social media and the video showed one of them cutting a cake with a machete while his friends stood around blocking the road. Pullarampakkam police arrested Ajithkumar of Punnapakkam and his friend Kalaivanan. Police also are searching for three more persons.

It may be recalled the district police arrested six persons who indulged in similar act last month. Thiruverkadu Police had reprimanded a youth who was a bus route leader and his friends for cutting a cake with machetes at the former's wedding in the city.

