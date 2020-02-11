Two held for cutting cake with a machete in Tiruvallur

The Tiruvallur district police have arrested two persons for cutting a birthday cake with a machete on a public road in Punnapakkam village.
The video shared by them went viral over social media and the video showed one of them cutting a cake with a machete while his friends stood around blocking the road. Pullarampakkam police arrested Ajithkumar of Punnapakkam and his friend Kalaivanan. Police also are searching for three more persons.
It may be recalled the district police arrested six persons who indulged in similar act last month. Thiruverkadu Police had reprimanded a youth who was a bus route leader and his friends for cutting a cake with machetes at the former's wedding in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.