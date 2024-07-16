Two held for cheating woman in loan fraud

The Royapuram police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for cheating a 26-year-old woman of 12 sovereigns of gold in a loan fraud on Tuesday.

The police said K. Ganga Malar of Sanjeevirayan was approached by D. Charumathi of Thoraipakkam and was told that S. Kathiresan of Tiruvottiyur was offering low-interest gold loans. Based on this, Ms. Ganga pawned her gold jewellery and got a loan from the duo in August 2023. However, when Ms. Ganga repaid the loan, they refused to return the jewellery. She later learned that they had cheated.

Based on the complaint, the Royapuram police arrested Charumathi and Kathiresan. Investigation revealed that they had cheated several persons using the same method.

