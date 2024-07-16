GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for cheating woman in loan fraud

They offered her a gold loan but did not return the jewellery when she repaid the loan

Published - July 16, 2024 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for cheating a 26-year-old woman of 12 sovereigns of gold in a loan fraud on Tuesday.

The police said K. Ganga Malar of Sanjeevirayan was approached by D. Charumathi of Thoraipakkam and was told that S. Kathiresan of Tiruvottiyur was offering low-interest gold loans. Based on this, Ms. Ganga pawned her gold jewellery and got a loan from the duo in August 2023. However, when Ms. Ganga repaid the loan, they refused to return the jewellery. She later learned that they had cheated.

Based on the complaint, the Royapuram police arrested Charumathi and Kathiresan. Investigation revealed that they had cheated several persons using the same method.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.