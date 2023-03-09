Two held for cheating people on pretext of getting them medical seats

March 09, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

As a step forward in its move to encourage digital transactions, Chennai Metrowater will stop issuing consumer cards from April 1. The agency plans to dispense with the system of issuing consumer cards to encourage residents to use digital payments and avoid waiting in counters. There are nearly 13.9 lakh assesses and 8.3 lakh consumers in core and merged areas.

Of these, nearly 48% of residents paid tax and charges through the website. A press release said consumer cards were provided once in five years to record payments of water, sewer tax and charges. These cards are provided for a period till 2024-25.

For the existing cards, entries would be stopped from April 1. The water agency has upgraded means to remit tax and charges online, and introduced UPI, QR code and PoS methods for payments. Residents may check the charges that need to be paid and the download receipts, the release added.

