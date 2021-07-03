Chennai

Two held for cheating on pretext of arranging loans in Chennai

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) of Central Crime Branch on Friday, July 2, 2021, arrested two accused who allegedly cheated a woman on the pretext of arranging loan against property in Pallavaram.

Police said the complainant T.Prabhavathi, 45, a resident of Pallavaram was looking for a loan against her property. The accused who were identified as K. Vinayaga Acharaya, 45 and Jagubir Ali, 37 offered to facilitate a loan for her and obtained her signature on blank papers. The property was registered in the name of Jagubir Ali and the duo obtained a loan from a finance firm. They credited into the money into an account which was opened in her name without her knowledge and withdrew ₹1.6 crore from the account.

Based on a complaint, the CCB arrested them and remanded them to judicial custody


