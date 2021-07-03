Two held for cheating on pretext of arranging loans in Chennai

The accused offered to facilitate a loan for a woman and obtained her signature on blank papers

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) of Central Crime Branch on Friday, July 2, 2021, arrested two accused who allegedly cheated a woman on the pretext of arranging loan against property in Pallavaram.

Police said the complainant T.Prabhavathi, 45, a resident of Pallavaram was looking for a loan against her property. The accused who were identified as K. Vinayaga Acharaya, 45 and Jagubir Ali, 37 offered to facilitate a loan for her and obtained her signature on blank papers. The property was registered in the name of Jagubir Ali and the duo obtained a loan from a finance firm. They credited into the money into an account which was opened in her name without her knowledge and withdrew ₹1.6 crore from the account.

Based on a complaint, the CCB arrested them and remanded them to judicial custody