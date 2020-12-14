Two held for cheating many by offering online loans

CHENNAI

The Velachery police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for cheating people by offering online loans against insurance policies.

According to the police, Ganesh Shankar, 27, of Annai Indira Nagar, Velachery, received a call from a person who claimed to be representative of an insurance firm. The caller offered to arrange a quick online loan against the insurance policy and asked him to invest 10% of the loan amount in an insurance plan. Since Ganesh wanted to avail ₹4 lakh, he paid ₹40,000 online towards policy. Even after months, he did not get the loan amount.

On his complaint, the Velachery Police, with help from the Adyar cyber crime cell, traced the calls which originated from a fictitious call centre run by Prem Kumar in Santhosapuram, Medavakkam. The investigation revealed that he was running the operation under the name of Berakha Solutions and engaged telecallers to cheat many loan applicants by offering loans against insurance policies. Though they collected the money towards investment in insurance policies, they failed to facilitate loans as promised.

While the prime accused, Premkumar, 32, went on the run, his wife Bennisha, 23, and call centre team leader B. Vignesh, 23, of Kalpakkam, were arrested. Landline and mobile phones, car and cash amounting to ₹40,000 were seized from them.