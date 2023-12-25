ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for cheating ₹86 lakh from a businessman on pretext of arranging Rs. 25 crore loan 

December 25, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandambakkam Police arrested a duo for allegedly cheating a businessman after receiving ₹86 lakh as commission for arranging a loan of ₹25 crore.

Police said B. Krishnakumar, 43, of Kodungaiyur, who runs a logistics firm, had approached Muthuvel alias Lion Muthuvel of Villivakkam, and sought him to arrange a loan of ₹25 crore for his business expansion. Muthuvel took ₹86 lakh in three instalments as commission for arranging the loan. Muthuvel cheated him and hence Krishnakumar lodged a complaint with the City police commissioner.

Police arrested Muthuvel, 50, and Angelina Christy Nisha, 43, of Nanganallur. Muthuvel had already three cases against him for cheating.

